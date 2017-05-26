CPEC is gateway for region: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister for Planning,

Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Friday said that China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is game changer for the Pakistan.

Talking to the media persons outside the Parliament House,

here, the minister said that CPEC is the gate way for

the whole region including China, Central Asia and South Asia.

He said that the whole nation is united for completion of CEPC

and we will make it successful for the region.

The minister said the government has presented pro people

budget in the history of the country adding that budget

2017-18 provides relief to all sectors of the country.

The government in its first three years work for the

stabilization and last two years were earmarked for the

infrastructure of the country, he added.

He said the government focusing on education and technology

and has increased budget grant for the higher education from Rs

21 billions to Rs 35 billions in this budget.

He urged the youth to improve their capabilities to meet

the future competition. Minister said the Pakistan would be top

20 economy of the world in 2025.