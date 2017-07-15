CPEC investments to help close Pakistan’s power deficit, boost GDP: IMF

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): International Monetary Fund has said that the investments under China Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC) can help close Pakistan’s power deficit, significantly improve its fuel mix, and boost GDP by adding $13 billion in 7 years.

“The planned expansion of energy sector capacity could eliminate Pakistan’s 6GW generation capacity gap in 2016 as early as end-2018”, IMF said in its latest report on “Pakistan: Staff report for the 2017 article IV consultation”.

It said that in the process, Pakistan’s excessive reliance on

furnace oil would be significantly reduced and impact on GDP will

likely come in three stages: construction, power generation, and-

over time-second-round effects on broader economic activity due to

increased productivity, lower costs, and improved trade

connectivity.

The first two stages (direct contribution) could add about $13

billion to Pakistan’s GDP in the next seven years (4.7 percent of FY

2015/16 GDP). Second-round effects will likely accrue gradually and

could lead to a significant contribution in the long run, depending

on various other supportive factors.

The report however, proposed that realizing the

transformational potential of Pakistan’s investment program while

maintaining external stability will require supportive policy

action.

Building up foreign exchange reserves will be important to

cushion the period of increased BoP outflows. Strong and sustained

reform efforts aimed at raising exports by improving competitiveness

and the business climate will be critical to maintain long-term

external sustainability.

Bringing the power distribution sector to full cost recovery

will help secure the long-term sustainability of the energy

projects.

Furthermore, containing fiscal costs by limiting tax

exemptions, maintaining a supportive environment for all

investments, and a gradual phasing in of new external commitments

will help maintain macroeconomic stability and strengthen growth

sustainability, added the report.