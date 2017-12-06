CPEC industrial park to be set up at PSM land in Port Qasim

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):A state of the art industrial park has been planned to be set up under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on the land of Pakistan Steel Mills at Port Qasim near Karachi.

According to official documents of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, 1500 acres of land has already been acquired from PSM for this purpose and work on this project would be initiated soon on priority basis.

The industrial park is among nine identified Special Economic Zones (SEZs) including Rashaki Economic Zone, China Special Economic Zone Dhabeji, Boston Industrial Zone, Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Faisalabad, ICT model industrial zone Islamabad, Special Economic Zone at Mirpur, AJK, Mohmand Marble City and Mqpondas SEZ Gilgit Baltistan.

In the industrial park a range of various industries including steel, auto and allied, pharma, chemical, printing and packaging, garments etc would be established.