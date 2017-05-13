CPEC has opened doors for foreign investments in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Saturday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor has opened doors for foreign investments in Pakistan.

Speaking before departure to China on Sunday, he said that the grand Chinese investment worth fifty five billion dollars is a lofty example of sincere friendship between the two countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that under CPEC, the fortune of the whole region will be transformed and it will bring about progress and prosperity for the people.

Shahbaz Sharif said Pak-China friendship has now been transformed into strong economic ties which are being further strengthened with the passage of time.