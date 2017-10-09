CPEC – a masterpiece of Pak-China relations: Ahsan

Islamabad, October 9, (APP):Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a masterpiece of ties between the two countries, was meant to connect

the regional nations.

“The CPEC is not against any country but is aimed at promoting regional trade,

development and prosperity,” he said while addressing a luncheon ceremony held here in honour of

outgoing Ambassador of China to Pakistan Sun Weidong.

Ahsan Iqbal, who is also Minister for Interior, said those, who were opposing the CPEC, wanted

Pakistan as a fragile economy.

He said the CPEC was playing a key role in overcoming energy crisis in Pakistan, besides investment and new technologies were coming to the country because of it.

The minister said the CPEC would end sense of deprivation in Balochistan while the Gwadar port would play a key role in the development and prosperity not only of Pakistan but also of the region.

He said during the tenure of Ambassador Weidong in Pakistan, the CPEC project became a reality. Pakistan and China would foil all the attempts being made by the opponents of the project, who were criticizing it without realizing its importance for the region as well as the world.

The minister said it was quite encouraging that all the projects under the CPEC, which would help meet energy and infrastructure challenges being faced by Pakistan, were nearing completion.

The Chinese ambassador lauded the leadership qualities of Ahsan Iqbal and said that his

efforts to execute different projects under the CPEC as Minister for Planning and Development were unforgettable.