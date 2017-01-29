Country ,aking progress under PM’s leadership: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime

Minister on Political Affairs Dr Syed Asif Kirmani Sunday said

the country was making progress, politically and economically,

under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a public gathering here at Bharakahu, he said

the economy was growing as law and order situation in the country

had improved due to hectic efforts of the present government.

Terrorist activities had reduced and the menace would be

completely rooted out from the country soon, he added.

He said energy shortage would be overcome till 2018.

He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a

game changer for the entire region and work on it would continue

despite internal and external conspiracies.

Imran Khan could not digest the development in Pakistan and

his politics of protests, sit-in and demonstrations had caused heavy

loss to the country, he added.

Kirmani said the PTI chief had admitted that he had established

an offshore company in 1996 for evasion of taxes.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had always

respected court verdicts. The apex court would decide the Panama

Papers case in accordance with law, he added.

Acting AJK Prime Minister Tariq Farooq said Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had strengthened the freedom movement by

vigeriously highlighting the Kashmir issue at international forums.