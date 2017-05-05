Corps Commander Golf Tournament begins

LAHORE, May 5 (APP): The 26th Corps Commander Cup Golf tournament began here on Friday at the lush-green Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club (LGG&CC).

General Officer Commanding Major General Syed Muhammad Adnan, who is also patron of LGG&CC, teed off to inaugurate the exciting event.

The 3-day national level tournament is being participated by 389 golfers

including 125 amateurs, 68 senior amateurs, 46 veterans, 21 ladies and 19 boys from 13 golf clubs of the country.

Renowned golfers like Abul Zahoor of Multan Golf Club, Aashiq Hussain of Multan, Muhammad Rehman of Royal Palm Golf Club, Nadeem Aslam of LGG&CC, Fakher Imam of Defence Raya Golf Club and Muhammad Saqib of LGG&CC will compete in gross and net amateur competition.