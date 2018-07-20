Construction of Diamer Basha dam is basic need of country: CM GB

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman Friday said the construction of Diamer Basha dam was most important and basic need of the country.

Addressing a press conference here at National Press Club, the Chief Minister said there was need to resolve inter-provincial conflicts adding that the GB government requested the Chief Justice of Supreme Court to play his role to remove necessary and technical hurdles which were obstacles in the construction of second phase of the dam.

He said the General (R) Pervaiz Musharaf had laid the foundation of Diamer Basha dam in 2006 and later in 2010, the government made an agreement with affected persons of the dam in which all issues including land requisition had to be resolved but the federal government did not release funds and issues could not be resolved.

He said in 2014 the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif took the matter serious and issued directions to complete the construction of first phase of the dam and the GB government had completed the 90 percent land requisition process in six months and paid Rs 52 billions to local owners of the land.

He said that first time in the history, the GB government with the help of SUPARCO had completed the land requisition process of the dam and all details of the land requisition were available on the website.