Conspiracy being hatched against PML-N leader to hinder CPEC, development: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON, Lt General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch on Monday said that conspiracy was being hatched against the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who was making efforts to materialize China Pakistan Economic Corridor, enhancing economic growth rate and development in country.

The country had suffered losses of billions of rupees due to sit-ins and protest demonstration launched by leader of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), he said while talking to PTV.

He said that American Senator John MeCain had also acknowledged the Pakistan’s role in war against terrorism and restoration of peace in the area.

To a question about Joint Investigation Team (JIT) process, he said, “We have respect and honor for Supreme Court which was a national institution of the country.”

He said that PTI was making conspiracy against the PML-N for halting CPEC and other development in the country.