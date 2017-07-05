Conspiracies being hatched to block country’s rapid economic progress: Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and
Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Wednesday said that
conspiracies were being hatched against the incumbent government to
block country’s rapid progress towards becoming Asian tiger.
Talking to Media, he observed that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was being targeted for serving the people in matchless way.
While other persons having their names in same Panama papers were roaming scot free.
He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the consensus leader
of the country. “All previous such conspiracies had already been
foiled and same would also be thwarted now”, he said.
He said owing to his performance during existing era Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif would again rule the country for next five
years after winning the coming general elections of 2018.
