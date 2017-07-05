Conspiracies being hatched to block country’s rapid economic progress: Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and

Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Wednesday said that

conspiracies were being hatched against the incumbent government to

block country’s rapid progress towards becoming Asian tiger.

Talking to Media, he observed that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was being targeted for serving the people in matchless way.

While other persons having their names in same Panama papers were roaming scot free.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the consensus leader

of the country. “All previous such conspiracies had already been

foiled and same would also be thwarted now”, he said.

He said owing to his performance during existing era Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif would again rule the country for next five

years after winning the coming general elections of 2018.