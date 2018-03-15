Compulsory Quranic education to be imparted to Muslim students in educational institutions : NA told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Baligh-Ur-Rehman on Thursday informed the National Assembly that Quranic Education (Nazra) will be taught to Muslim students in all the public and private educational institutions in federal capital.

Responding to question during question hour, he said that National Assembly had passed a bill to provide compulsory teaching of the Holy Quran to Muslim students in all educational institutions.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said it is not only our religious but also constitutional duty to make teaching of Holy Quran and Islamiyat compulsory.

He said it was a consensus document and expressed the confidence

that other provinces will also follow it.

Under the bill, he said, students from Grade I (one) to Grade V (five) will be taught Nazra Quran while simple translation of Quran will be taught to the students from Grade VI to Intermediate.