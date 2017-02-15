Commander U.S Naval Forces visits NHQ

ISLAMABAD Feb 15 (APP): Commander U.S Naval Forces Central
Command (NAVCENT) Vice Admiral Kevin M Donegan on Wednesday visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ).
The visiting dignitary met Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M
Zakaullah in his office and discussed matters of mutual interest
including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in
Indian Ocean Region, a press release of PN stated.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M Zakaullah thanked the
visiting dignitary for participation by U.S Navy in Exercise AMAN
17.
Commander US NAVCENT highly appreciated the conduct of
Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 17 at Karachi in which 37 nations
participated with Ships, Aircraft, Helicopters, Special Operations
Forces (SOFs)/Explosive Ordnance Teams/Marine teams and Observers.
He also lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel
and active role being played by Pakistan Navy for maritime security
and stability in the region.
He said the near permanent presence of Pakistan Navy
units in the Area of Responsibility (AOR) has greatly helped in
shaping a secure environment for freedom of navigation in the
region.