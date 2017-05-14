Collective national narrative against terrorists should come through parliament: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has

said that all the parliamentary parties must come forward to adopt

a unified stand against terrorism through their proposals to the

parliament.

He said that a collective national narrative against

terrorists and extremists ideologies cannot come from maddrassh

rather all the stakeholder, political parties will have to reach a

consensus in this regard and present it through the parliament, said

a press release here Sunday.

He said war against terrorism cannot be won without a refined

foreign policy and a strong parliament.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that owing to the promotion of wrong

policies, ethnic clashes and sectarianism by Musharraf and others,

the country is struggling and gripped with terrorism in its worst

manifestations.

While talking to media outside Combined Military Hospital

Quetta, following his visit to inquire after the health of Deputy

Chairman Senate Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and other injured

persons of Mastung carnage, he said we should learn some lesson from

history and must change our attitudes with our own people.

He said that the American war was imposed on Pakistan and the

wrong policies of past are ugly faces of the terrorism taking place

in Mastung and Gwadar.

Chairman Senate said that military and civil leaders have to

be united for defeating terrorism, adding that the current war is an

ideological war and all the parliamentary parties have to present

proposals for its elimination.

He said that all have to come on a single page for the success

of Operation Radd-ul-Fassad after the success of Operation Zarb-e-

Azab, adding that the country is passing through a critical time and

national solidarity is the need of time instead of blaming each

other.

Raza Rabbani said that relations with India cannot improve

until the solution of Kashmir issue, adding that the initiation of

the negotiation process with Iran, Afghanistan and other SAARC

member countries is much essential to open the doors of durable

peace and prosperity in the country.