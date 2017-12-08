COAS visits School of Infantry and Tactics Quetta

RAWALPINDI, Dec 08 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the School of Infantry and Tactics Quetta on Friday.

The COAS was briefed about training at the institution, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Army chief also took a round of the training facilities and met the officers and soldiers, who were undergoing training. He commended the quality of training being imparted to the officers, which was evident from their performance, especially in operations. He advised officers to continue excelling in profession with commitment to the cause and faith in Almighty Allah.