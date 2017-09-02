COAS visits Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI, Sep 2 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Rajgal Valley on Saturday along the Pak-Afghan Border to celebrate Eid with the soldiers.

“Eid on duty for security of Pakistan and its people is the best festivity for us”, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted the Army Chief as saying in a tweet.

The Army Chief said Pakistan was passion and life for the soldiers and

their lives were for the country. He said no one was above the country adding, “together we would make it the best country.”