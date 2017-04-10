COAS visits Army Census Support Centre

RAWALPINDI, April 10 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Army Census Support Centre (ACSC) established here at Headquarters Army Air Defence Command.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on support being extended

to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and todate progress of census

process, according to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media

release.

He appreciated efforts of ACSC and all those involved for the

good job being done.

He said the army considered it a national commitment to

positively contribute towards its successful accomplishment and

census would be completed at all costs.

The COAS paid tributes to the martyred soldiers and civil

enumerators, who laid down their lives while performing this national

duty.

He said smooth conduct was collective success of the army and

the government.

Earlier on his arrival at the ACSC, General Bajwa was received by

Lieutenant General Zahid Latif Mirza, Chairman ACSC (Commander

Army Air Defence Command).