COAS visits Army Census Support Centre

RAWALPINDI, April 10 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Army Census Support Centre (ACSC) established here at Headquarters Army Air Defence Command.
The COAS was given a detailed briefing on support being extended
to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and todate progress of census
process, according to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media
release.
He appreciated efforts of ACSC and all those involved for the
good job being done.
He said the army considered it a national commitment to
positively contribute towards its successful accomplishment and
census would be completed at all costs.
The COAS paid tributes to the martyred soldiers and civil
enumerators, who laid down their lives while performing this national
duty.
He said smooth conduct was collective success of the army and
the government.
Earlier on his arrival at the ACSC, General Bajwa was received by
Lieutenant General Zahid Latif Mirza, Chairman ACSC (Commander
Army Air Defence Command).
