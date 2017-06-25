COAS discusses Afghan, CPEC situations with Chinese FM

RAWALPINDI, June 25 (APP): Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi and his delegation called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Sunday.

Matters of mutual interest and regional security with special reference to Afghan situation and China Pakistan Economic Coridor, came under discussion, according to news release of Inter Services Public Relations.

Visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s sacrifices and contributions towards peace and stability and its prospective role towards regional economic development.

The COAS said that Pakistan will continue to positively contribute towards regional peace and stability.

He thanked Foreign Minister for his visit and unwavering Chinese support to Pakistan.