COAS briefed on operational, administrative matters in Hyderabad garrison, Thar

HYDERABAD May 05 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Hyderabad Garrison and had briefing on operational and administrative matters regarding Hyderabad Garrison and Thar.

The COAS was apprised that Army has distributed almost 4,000 tons of ration, benefiting more than 190,000 families through continuous initiative since 2014. Medical camps in Thar have benefited 161,000 patients in under privileged areas while water supply is now reaching 0.6 Million population and 0.7 Million live stock.

The COAS appreciated efforts of the formation and said that Pakistan

Army is proud to have undertaken Nation Building projects across the country in pursuit of our continuous service to the people of Pakistan.

He addressed officers and troops of Hyderabad Garrison.

Earlier on arrival at Hyderabad COAS was received by Lt Gen Shahid

Baig Mirza Commander Karachi Corps.