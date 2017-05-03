CNIC of 1510 persons listed in 4th schedule blocked

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): National Counter Terrorism Authority

(NACTA) Pakistan has blocked Computerized National Identity Card

(CNIC) of 1510 persons listed in the 4th schedule of Anti-terrorism Act.

The bank accounts of these persons have also been frozen.

NACTA has sent the data of these persons all banks after blocking their CNIC, private news channel reported.

NACTA sources further said that process to cancel their passports, arm licenses and driving licenses is also underway.