CM reviews Turkish Healthcare System for Punjab

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif presided over a meeting which was also attended by the senior officials of Turk Health Ministry.

The meeting reviewed Turkish model for setting healthcare system of the province on modern lines, providing quality medical facilities and medicines to the people.

The Chief Minister accorded approval to the setting up of Supply Chain Management Authority and Drug Regularity Authority of medicines.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that Turk Health Ministry would cooperate for pilot project of Electronic Hospital Information System.

He said that in the first phase, a pilot project was being started in Jinnah Hospital Lahore and the scope of Electronic Hospital Information System would be increased gradually to other hospitals. He said that use of modern technology would result in improvement of treatment facilities to the patients in the hospitals. He said that it was need of the hour to adopt this modern system.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “We are making efforts for making best healthcare system with the cooperation of other friendly countries.”

Giving approval to the setting up of Supply Chain Management Authority and Drug Regularity Authority of medicines, the Chief Minister said that immediate steps should be taken for the setting up of both the authorities and measures be continued for improvement in the existing system till the establishment of authority.

He said unfortunately, there was embezzlement in the system of

supply and distribution of medicines. He said that implementation of

new system would help check misappropriation of medicines and quality medicines would be available to the patients.

The Chief Minister said, “Our aim is to prepare quality medicines and provide to the patients.” He said that Turkish model should be reviewed and final recommendations be presented within five days. He said, “We have to move forward speedily without wasting time.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that provision of quality medicines to the people of the province was his mission and all out cooperation would be acquired for the completion of this mission.

He said that system of manufacturing, supply and distribution of medicines in Turkey had been made in accordance with the international standard.

He said the Punjab government would benefit from Turkish model and introduce such a quality system in the province. He said that the existing system would have to be changed at all costs.

The officials of Turk Health Ministry gave a briefing regarding Electronic Hospital Information System.

Provincial Health Minister Kh. Salman Rafiq, Advisor Dr. Umer Saif, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretaries Health, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, health experts and concerned officials were present on the occasion.