CM inaugurates girls hostel at UAF

FAISALABAD, April 15 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday inaugurated 1000-bed girls hostel at
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).
The project has been completed with an estimated cost of
Rs 555 million that had been provided by the Punjab government.
Inaugurating the hostel, the CM paid tributes to the
students and said they had to play key role in future
development of the country.
In this respect, the government would provide them optimum
facilities, he added.
He said additional funds would be provided to ensure
maximun facilities at the hostel.
State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhary Abid Sher
Ali, Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Khawaja
Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof
Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, MNA Begum Khalida Mansoor, MPA Nawaz Malik
and MPA Madiha Rana were also present.
