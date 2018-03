LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief

over the death of Dr Bilal Aslam Sufi, former president of

Flour Mills Association and a cousin of DG Strategic Reforms

Unit of CM Office.

In his condolence message, the chief minister extended

sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah

Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.