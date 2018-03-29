CJP terms education sector progress as vital for country’s development

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday said that development is a must in health

and education sectors for progress of the country.

Addressing the Cardiology conference here, the Chief Justice said that there was a need for endorsement of education system for future generations.

He termed the progress in health and education sectors essential for evolution of any nation. “We have to improve our education system if we want development in the country,” he added .

He said “We need to have not only best educational institutions but also best teachers in the country. Doctors should also spare time and give importance for promotion of country’s education sector alongwith their practice.”

He said that both private and public sector should work jointly in health sector for ensuring treatment of patients on appropriate charges. He said “I realize the problems of pharmacies but the prices of medicines should be suitable by getting minimum profit on medicines.”

He expressed the desire to form committee on treatment of hepatitis and dialysis. “I don’t have any desire to interfere in any affair of executive but I want them to do work for health and rights of people.”