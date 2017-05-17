CJCSC visits KRL; appreciates services of scientists, engineers

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Deputy Chairman Development Committee National Command Authority (NCA) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, NI (M), Wednesday visited Khan Research Laboratories (KRL).

During the visit, the general was briefed on various developmental projects related to

National Strategic Programme, a press release of Inter Services Public Relations said.

The CJCSC expressed his satisfaction on the performance and achievements of the

scientists and engineers working at the facility.

Acknowledging their services to the prestigious national cause, he appreciated them for

their dedication, devotion and selfless services towards making the defence of country

impregnable.