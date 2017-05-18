CJCSC briefed on PAF’s functioning

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat Thursday visited Air Headquarters and had a detailed briefing on the organisation, role and functioning of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

On his arrival, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, a PAF press release said.

Later on, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat held meeting with Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest.

Air chief apprised the CJCSC about various ongoing modernization and up-gradation programmes of the PAF.

The CJCSC expressed his confidence in operational preparedness

of the PAF. The air chief also presented him the new book on the PAF titled “PAF Attaining New Heights” at the occasion.