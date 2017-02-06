Chinese State Commissioner for Counter Terrorism calls on Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): The Chinese State Commissioner for Counter Terrorism and Security Cheng Guoping on Monday called on Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, at the Foreign Office.

He is on a three-day visit to Pakistan. The meeting was followed by delegation-level talks.

The SAPM and the Chinese State Commissioner reviewed all aspects of bilateral relationship, with a special focus on security, economic development and CPEC.

Both sides noted that the all-weather friendship between the two countries has withstood the test of time, notwithstanding changes in the international, regional and domestic environments.

Noting the importance of CPEC for the economic development of Pakistan, the two sides stressed that timely completion of the CPEC projects would not only give a boost to Pakistan’s economy, but would also significantly contribute towards regional connectivity, peace and development.

Fatemi said that Pakistan was fully committed to the timely and effective implementation of all the projects under CPEC.

The SAPM affirmed that friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He further stated that Pakistan supports China on all its core issues, while firmly opposing any attempt to undermine China’s sovereignty.

Pakistan will continue to support China’s efforts to combat the three evils of terrorism, extremism and separatism.

Appreciating China’s forthright position on Pakistan’s counter-terrorism strategy and the far-reaching successes achieved by Pakistan, the SAPM thanked China for its support to Pakistan’s national security and territorial integrity.

The Chinese State Commissioner stated that China attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan, and supports its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

He thanked Pakistan for its consistent support to China on issues of core interest to it. He also lauded the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan and its security forces in its fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism, which has also helped maintain regional peace and stability.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the continued progress in bilateral relations in all fields and expressed their resolve to work towards further solidifying political relations, deepening economic bonds and security cooperation and closer people-to-people contacts, in order to achieve the common goal of China-Pakistan “Community of Shared Destiny”.