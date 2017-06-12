Chinese Navy delegation calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, June 12 (APP): A delegation of Task Group of China’s

Peoples Liberation Army called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair

at the Governor House, here.

The relations between Pakistan and China, cooperation between

the two naval forces, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and

other bilateral issues were discussed in the meeting, said an

official statement here on Monday.

The Chinese naval task group, led by Rear Admiral Shen Hao,

is on a visit to different countries.

On the occasion, the Governor said both the countries have

strong and unique relationship based on sincerity, mutual trust

and respect. There is a long tested bond between the two

neighbouring countries, he added.

He said the CPEC is another proof of the true friendship of

the two countries, and is the real game changer, admitted by the

entire world. With its completion, new era of prosperity

would start in the two countries, he added.

The Governor praised the role of Chinese naval force for

maintaining peace in the region. He said that the visit of Chinese

naval task group would provide an opportunity to both the naval

forces to share each other’s experiences and their professional

expertise would further improve.

Muhammad Zubair said that after restoration of peace, Karachi

has become an ideal city for domestic and foreign investment.

He noted that the federal government’s better economic policies,

especially strengthening of private sector, has increased economic

activities in the country. The increasing foreign investment would

help reduce unemployment and poverty in the region, he added.

Leader of the Chinese Task Group, Rear Admiral Shen Hao, said

China is giving great importance to relations with Pakistan. The

CPEC is one of the best examples of their very strong and tested

friendship.