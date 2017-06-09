ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): A two-week unique exhibition of
Chinese kites concluded here at China Culture Centre (CCC) located
inside Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).
The exhibition was organized by China Culture Centre in
collaboration with China Study Centre and COMSATS Art Gallery.
The amazing traditional, hand made historic kites and modern
Chinese kites were displayed at the gallery.
With the passage of time, Chinese kites have modified a lot
from ancient original kites to three dimensional paper kites.
These were invented by the two philosophers Mozi and Lu Ban in the
warring state period, 2300 years ago in Shandong province.
Chinese kites may be differentiated into four main categories:
Centipede-Kites, Hard-Winged-Kites, Soft-Winged-Kites, Flat-Kites
and Mini-Kites.
China city WeiFang is known from ancient times and has a rich
history and culture of more than 1000 years. Kites from WeiFang are
amongst the best ones in China.
Chinese kites exhibition concludes at China Culture Centre
ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): A two-week unique exhibition of