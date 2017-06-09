Chinese delegation calls on Baligh ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): A delegation of China Special

Economic Zone Think Tank from Shenzhen led by Director of

Development Research Center of Shenzhen Municipal People’s

Government, Mr. Wu Sikang called on Minister of State for Federal

Education and Professional Training, Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman.

The purpose of the meeting was to explore avenues of

collaboration in the field of technical and vocational education,

particularly in intelligent manufacturing, intelligent education

systems and robotics, said a press release on Friday.

The minister welcomed the delegation and appreciated the

interest of China in the development of the region.

He said that Government of Pakistan appreciates the One Belt

One Road vision of President Xi Jinping and proclaimed that China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project envisions progress and

development of not only both countries but also the entire region.

“We look upto China as our most sincere friend and highly

acknowledge its contribution in the development of energy and

communications infrastructure in the country”, he added.

Mr. Wu Sikang said that Shenzhen is the center of commercial

and industrial activity and one of the two biggest financial hubs

in China.

He proposed that the academic and business community of

Shenzhen would be more than happy to share the experiences and

expertise in high end technology with their counterparts in

Pakistan. “We will share a detailed plan for training in robotics

with the Ministry soon”, he added.

Baligh ur Rehman welcomed the proposal and said that we wanted

our vocational training programmes to be more extensive and equip

students in specialized technical skills that could be used in high

end industrial production.

“In the coming years we would like to see our human resource

well trained and skilled in line with the new industrial trends so

that it provide sustainable support to CPEC Projects and a lot could

be learned from Chinese expertise in industrial automation”, he said.

The minister shared with delegation that the new education

policy also envisions smart schools in the country that make use of

information and communications technology (ICT), and train students

for intelligent manufacturing.

He said that Ministry is also in the process of launching Open

Educational Resources (OER) which will ensure easy availability and

accessibility of educational resources to teachers and students

through technology.