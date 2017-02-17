China strongly condemns shrine blast in Pakistan

BEIJING (China), February 17 (APP): China on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at shrine in Sehwan, Sindh province and offered its support to Pakistan in its fight against menace of terrorism and extremism.

“We strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express our deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

When his attention was drawn towards killing of innocent men, women and children in the blast, he said, China was greatly shocked by the massive casualties caused by the suicide blast on Thursday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, China opposes all type of terrorism in all forms and manifestation.

China would continue to support Pakistan’s efforts to fight against terrorism, maintain national stability and protect people’s safety, he added.