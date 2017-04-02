China-Saudi Arabia militaries agree to promote bilateral ties to new level

BEIJING, April 2 (APP): China and Saudi Arabia have agreed

to implement the consensus reached between heads of the two states

and promote bilateral relations between two countries and two

militaries to a new level.

Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC),

General Xu Qiliang during his recently held meetings Saudi Arabia

held talks with Saudi Arabian Second Deputy Premier and Defense

Minister, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

He stressed to work with Saudi Arabian side to conscientiously

implement the consensus and promote the bilateral relations, according

to Chinese Defense Ministry sources here on Sunday.

Gen. Xu Qiliang said, Saudi Arabia is a big country in the

Middle East and the Islamic world, and it is China’s important

partner in the Middle East.

The friendship between peoples of Saudi Arabia and China enjoys

a long history and despite the changeable international situations,

the Chinese side has always been committed to the development of

long-term friendly and cooperative relations between the two

countries, Xu said.

He added that in recent years, the two militaries have

witnessed constantly deepened cooperation in multiple fields

including the high-level visits, personnel training and

professional exchanges.

The Saudi Deputy Crown Prince said the heads of the two states

made mutual visits successfully, which has promoted the

comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He noted that Saudi Arabia and China share a wide range of

common interests in various fields.

The “Vision-2030” proposed by Saudi Arabia highly accords with

the strategy of “One Belt and One Road” initiative in China, he

said, adding that the high-level joint committee established by

both sides has strengthened pragmatic cooperation in various

fields.

The Saudi Arabian side is willing to work with the Chinese

side to promote the constant development of relations between

the two countries and militaries, he said.