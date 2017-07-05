Children Summer Camp starts at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): A month-long Children Summer Camp has

started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage

(Lok Virsa) on Wednesday.

Encouraged by the tremendous success of the first two summer

camps held in 2015 and 2016, the National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) arranged its “Children Summer Camp

2017 in Punjabi and Brahvi Languages” Executive Director Lok Virsa

Dr. Fouzia Saeed said.

She said that Summer camp will continue till July 31th at the

beautiful surrounding of Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue,

Shakarparian.

Dr. Fouzia said that the summer camp aims at providing an

orientation to children (age 6-12 years) about the language, poetry,

crafts, music and festivals of both these communities.

“It also aims at creating ownership among children regarding

Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage. It will also reaffirm

our identity of being multi-cultural and pluralistic country,” she

said.

The children will learn at least 15 sentences and additional

vocabulary in Punjabi and Brahvi languages. During the classes

scheduled between 10 am to 1 pm (Monday to Friday), the children

will also interact with master artisans, folk artists, folk

musicians, story tellers and cultural personalities in order to get

them acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The children will also be provided an opportunity to visit

various national museums during the summer camp.

Lok Virsa will provide teaching material and lunch to the

participating children at its own.