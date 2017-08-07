Chairman Senate calls on Iranian President Rouhani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani

called on the Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani on Monday in

Tehran and felicitated him on assuming the office of the President

for the second term.

He was also accompanied by a Parliamentary delegation of the

Senate of Pakistan whereas issues relating to Pakistan- Iran

relations as well as the situation in the region came under

discussion, a press release received here on Monday.

The chairman Senate highlighted the four point agenda which

the government of Pakistan would like to pursue with Iran. This

includes energy and connectivity, greater economic interaction,

addressing the security issues and forging closer parliamentary

relations between the two countries.

He thanked Iran for its principled stand on

Kashmir which was recently expressed by the Supreme leader Ayatollah

Ali Khamenei.

He also apprised the President about the plight of the

Kashmiri people, who are suffering worst kind of torture at the

hands of the occupied Indian forces which is using new tactics of

brutalities through use of pallet guns.

Hundreds of innocent Kashmiris have been blinded as a result

of these brutalities.

President Rouhani recalled his two visits to Pakistan during

past one year and hoped that the cordial relations between two

countries will grow from strength to strength.

Other senators of the delegation present during the call

include Mir Mohammad Yousuf Badini, Hidayat Ullah, Ghous Mohammad Khan Niazi, Raheela Magsi and Ambassador Asif Durrani.