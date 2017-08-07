ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani
called on the Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani on Monday in
Tehran and felicitated him on assuming the office of the President
for the second term.
He was also accompanied by a Parliamentary delegation of the
Senate of Pakistan whereas issues relating to Pakistan- Iran
relations as well as the situation in the region came under
discussion, a press release received here on Monday.
The chairman Senate highlighted the four point agenda which
the government of Pakistan would like to pursue with Iran. This
includes energy and connectivity, greater economic interaction,
addressing the security issues and forging closer parliamentary
relations between the two countries.
He thanked Iran for its principled stand on
Kashmir which was recently expressed by the Supreme leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei.
He also apprised the President about the plight of the
Kashmiri people, who are suffering worst kind of torture at the
hands of the occupied Indian forces which is using new tactics of
brutalities through use of pallet guns.
Hundreds of innocent Kashmiris have been blinded as a result
of these brutalities.
President Rouhani recalled his two visits to Pakistan during
past one year and hoped that the cordial relations between two
countries will grow from strength to strength.
Other senators of the delegation present during the call
include Mir Mohammad Yousuf Badini, Hidayat Ullah, Ghous Mohammad Khan Niazi, Raheela Magsi and Ambassador Asif Durrani.
Chairman Senate calls on Iranian President Rouhani
ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani