ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):The exports of cement from the country witnessed an increase of 25.97 percent during the first eleven months of ongoing fiscal year against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at $260.169 million during July-May (2018-19) against the exports of $206.526 million during July-May (2017-18), showing positive growth of 25.97 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement witnessed an increase of 46.18 percent by going up from 6,127,835 metric tons to 4,192,060 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on-year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed an decrease of 17.97 percent during the month of May 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The cement exports in May 2019 were recorded at $17.050 million against the exports of $20.785 million in May 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the export of cement witnessed decreased by 22.01 percent during May 2019, when compared to the export of $21.861 million during April 2018, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the the country’s merchandize trade deficit plunged by 13.62 per cent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.