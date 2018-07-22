CEC condemns attack on Ikram Gandapur, seeks report from provincial officials

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP):Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Sunday strongly condemned the attack on a candidate Ikram Ullah Gandapur and sought report on the incident from caretaker

Chief Minister, Inspector General Police and Chief Secretary Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa.

He also sought reply on improper security arrangements the candidate, despite repeated instructions from ECP.

He again directed them to ensure

security to contesting candidates without any discrimination besides maintaining

peace.

The CEC expressed sympathies with the family members of Ikram Ullah Gandapur and others who lost their lives in the suicide attack.