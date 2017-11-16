CCI to take up increase in census blocks for third party audit: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said the issue of raising census blocks from one percent to five percent for third party audit would be presented before the Council of Common Interest (CCI) for approval.

Speaking at National Assembly’s floor, he said decision of audit of one percent census block had been made in the previous CCI meeting.

However, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party had demanded for raising it from one percent to five percent.

He said in the meeting of the parliamentary leaders, it had been agreed to take up the issue of the audit of five percent census data in the CCI meeting.

He said suggestions by the parliamentary leaders would be reviewed in the CCI meeting, he added.