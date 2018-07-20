Caretaker CM KP expresses satisfaction over arrangements for election

PESHAWAR, Jul 20 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has directed to sensitize the whole administrative machinery of the province for the peaceful, transparent, free and impartial elections in the province.

The Caretaker setup will go whole hog both for its dedicated and allocated responsibilities as mandated by the constitution of Pakistan, he added.

He was talking to Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch who briefed the Chief Minister about the deployment of election staff in the polling stations and the administrative measures taken for smooth and peaceful conduct of the balloting on July 25 here at his office on Friday.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the overall arrangements by the administration for smooth conduction of general elections in the province.

Caretaker Chief Minister said that the government wanted to give a conducive environment to the voters on the polling day. It is good to see the whole administrative structure stands committed to the constitutionally mandated responsibility for the peaceful and transparent elections in the province.

However, we have to make all-out efforts and remove all the irritants hindering the peaceful and

free elections in the province.

Dost Muhammad Khan said he himself kept on evaluating the situation on daily basis.

He was in contact with all the stakeholders assuring them for taking all-out efforts for smooth conduction of elections.

The different departments of the provincial government were working round the clock as part of the preparation for the general elections.

He said this time the province has an added responsibility because of the merger of seven districts of the FATA to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is necessary to concentrate on elections, enhance the level of preparedness and make all-out efforts for the peaceful and transparent elections, however, in the process we should not forget our other responsibilities of giving relief to the people.

He said, we have to contribute our efforts to ensure that justice is done to everyone, the rights of no one is transgressed and even playing field is ensured to everyone in the whole process of elections.

It is up to the people to exercise their vote in favor of their choice candidate and the caretaker setup would simply facilitate the voters.

Dost Muhammad Khan said that the federal interior Minister had already conceded to his demand for the repatriation of Frontier Constabulary and thanked him for allowing additional trained police from AJK which he added would go a long way in improving the security cover to the political leaderships and contested candidates.