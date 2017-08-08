‘Canadian national’ comes back to create unrest in Pakistan: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal

Chaudhry Tuesday alleged that Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief

Tahirul Qadri, a Canadian national, had come back just to create

unrest and anarchy in the country.

Talking to media persons here, he said Tahirul Qadri, who

was living on charity given by others, should not try to hoodwink

the nation and should better remain peaceful as it would be in

his own interest.

The government and all the security and intelligence

agencies were capable of maintaining law and order in the

country, he added.

Talal said the public rally to be led by Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif would be protected by the security agencies.

He said the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-N was not

affected due to the disqualification of its leader Nawaz Sharif by

the Supreme Court.

“We respected the law and implemented the appex court

decision.”

To a question about the journey of Nawaz Sharif from Islamabad

to Lahore on Wednesday, he said it would not be against anybody, but

“this is all about the future of Pakistan. This is about the future of

coming generations”.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan had been predicting early elections

for the last four and a half years. The general election would be held

on time, he added.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreeik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief

had lost elections in the past. Elections could only be won on the basis

of performance and not just by issuing statements, he added.

The PTI, he said, had lost elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and

Azad Kashmir and the bye-elections held from time to time.