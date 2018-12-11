Cambridge topper girl calls on Punjab Governor

LAHORE, Dec 11 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that Pakistani students were second to none in ability, intelligence and competence in the world.

Pakistani students had achieved excellent results and had made their name in international competitions, he said while talking to distinction holder students from PAK-Turk School and their teachers during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here.

Maheen Masood had topped Cambridge University International examinations 2018 while Jaffer Haleem and Shahzeb of Pak-Turk schools had won second and third positions respectively in Thailand World maths competitions.

Begum Governor Punjab Parveen Sarwar and parents of Maheen Masood were also present during the meeting.

The Punjab Governor said, “The students have brought laurels to the country at international level and and we are proud of them.”

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar presented Governor’s House Shield, books and prize money to Maheen Masood on the occasion.

Later, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Prof Farkhanda Mansoor called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

The vice chancellor briefed the Governor on the academic activities and development projects of the university.