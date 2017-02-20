CADD starts training of 2100 teachers in second phase

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20(APP): Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has started second phase of the teachers training program under which as many as 2100 teachers of the schools working under CADD will be trained.

Minister of State for CADD, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry chaired a meeting and finalized matters regarding the teachers’ training, said a news release on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Advisor of CADD on Education, Mr.

Ali Raza, Secretary CADD, Ms. Nargis Ghalloo and officials from FDE. The meeting was informed that during first phase of teachers’ training, all teachers from 22 schools have been trained which is very instrumental in enhancing the skill set of the teachers.

During the second phase, a total of 2100 teachers will trained till May 2017 in foundation course, English Language Development and techniques of teaching Science, Mathematics and English.

During the meeting, the Minister said that the aim of the training project is to revamp the current training program by introducing a formal in-house Continuous Professional Development (CPD) program that helps teachers to upgrade their knowledge and skills, equip them with essential teaching skills and enable them to create student-centered learning environment. In addition to this, the teachers’ training system is also linked with the appraisal and promotion system for the teachers.

A project Management Unit for the PMERP is established under CADD to carry out quality interventions in all areas mainly focusing on academic development, capacity building of existing and newly inducted teaching and non-teaching staff and organizational development initiatives at FDE level to define proper reporting lines and developing responsibility matrices.

The Advisor informed the meeting that a comprehensive Training Need Analysis was carried out before developing the training programs and training modules were established depending upon the deficiencies mentioned in the Analysis. He said that there is a need to revamp in-house professional development program to ensure quality education and improved classroom learning environment.

He added that it is extremely important to revamp the CPD Program which enables teacher to employ contemporary strategies and learner centred approach to foster critical and higher order thinking skills in student. Moreover, CPD Program is made an integral part for appraisal and promotion.

The PMERP is employing several strategies to revamp the public sector education institutions in Islamabad by improving the overall standards of teaching and learning along with providing access and creating conducive learning environment for the students.

These strategies include restructuring of Federal Directorate of Education to improve governance to strengthen ICT Schools / Colleges, quality interventions at ICT School with special focus on Area Education Officers, Teachers and School Heads, up-gradation of physical infrastructure of 422 educational institutions (including missing facilities) and provision of 200 busses and engagement with development partners (Donors, Private sector schools and corporate entities.)