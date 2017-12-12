Cabinet Committee on Energy agrees on amendments related to power tariff

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):The Cabinet Committee on Energy Tuesday decided to introduce suitable amendments in the existing policy

framework to address various issues relating to power tariff.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM Office, reviewed various

power sector development projects, being set up to diversify existing energy mix of the country including

wind, solar and hydel power projects.

The meeting discussed threadbare various policies including power co-generation by sugar industry and

the renewable energy policy 2006.

Minister for Power Sardar Ahmed Khan Leghari , Minister of State for Petroleum Jam Kamal Khan,

Secretaries of concerned divisions, MD PSO and senior officials attended the meeting, a statement

from the PM Office said.

The Minister for Power would brief the press on Wednesday about the policy decisions agreed upon.