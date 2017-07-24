Broadening of tax base to play role in achieving higher economic growth: Dar

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Minister for Finance,

Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization, Senator

Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday said broadening of tax base

will contribute to strong tax revenue collections and play an

important role in achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive

economic growth.

He said this while chairing a meeting on matters related to the

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), a press release said.

Chairman FBR briefed the finance minister on the

implementation of budget measures for FY 2017-18.

He also apprised the minister regarding measures being

taken to further broaden the tax base.

He emphasized the importance of effective budget

implementation, in order to ensure that the general public could

avail the intended benefits of the budget.

It was decided during the meeting that, in line with the

tradition of the last three years, the government would publish

the Taxpayers’ Directory of Parliamentarians this year as well.

The finance minister directed the FBR to prepare and

submit a summary for the approval of the Federal Cabinet in

this regard and make arrangements to publish the directory

expeditiously after completion of all codal and legal formalities.

He highlighted that Pakistan was only the fourth country

in the world to publish such a directory, which was proof of the

government’s commitment to transparency and good governance.

He said, “Pakistan’s economy was ready for

take-off but, sadly, vested interests, that do not want Pakistan

to succeed, are conspiring to halt our nation’s progress.”

He said the government and the people of Pakistan would

continue to strive together for the nation’s progress.

The meeting was also attended by the senior officials of FBR

and the Ministry of Finance.