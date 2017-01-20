BISP to introduce bio metric verification system for its beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Senate Functional Committee on the

Problems of Less Developed Areas here on Friday was informed that

Benazir Income Supports Programme (BISP) would introduce bio metric verification system for its beneficiaries in order to bring further transparency and accuracy in the system.

Chairperson of BISP, Marvi Memon informed the committee that

initially the system was introduced in 9 districts which would be further extended across the country within current year.

The meeting was held here with Senator Muhammad Usman Khan

Khakar in the chair and discussed the problems of less developed

areas of the country.

She said that BISP was focusing on less developed areas of

Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and about 12 districts of

Balochisant province in order to bring the people of these areas as par with developed areas of the country.

She said that tahsil and regional offices were established in

these areas and more offices would be opened to further expend the outreach of the programme as well to facilitate beneficiaries.

Marvi Memon said that BISP was also conducting survey for

determining the deserving persons for the programme by using the international score card in order to bring about transparency in the system.

Currently the data of BISP was ranked on 5th number across the

world in terms of transparency and accuracy, adding that it was determined to bring it on 1st number by using the best international practices, she added.

She said that payment through Pakistan Post was also phased

out as only 2 percent payments were made through it and rest of payments were made through banks.

The committee was also informed that 32 district were selected

for Waseela e Taleem Programme, which helped to enhance 70 percent enrollment in schools in these areas as about 1.3 million children were enrolled under the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Committee, Senator Dr

Jehanzeb Jamaldini, while appreciating the efforts of BISP, asked

for focusing the less developed areas of FATA and Balochistan for alleviating poverty which would end the terrorism from these areas and generate economic activities as well.

Chairmen of the Committee asked for establishing regional

office of BISP in FATA and enhancing the number of beneficiaries from the less developed areas.