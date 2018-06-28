Bilawal vows to initiate crops insurance, introducing food card system, establishing employment bureau

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday pledged to initiate hunger elimination programme, subsidy for peasants, provision of grocery items on subsidized rates and launching of crops insurance system by introducing peoples card system and establishing an employment bureau, if his party assumed power.

Unveiling the PPP’s manifesto for general election 2018, he said food stores run by women would be set up at the union council level. The PPP would ensure independence of women and start youth internship programmes after assuming power, he added.

He announced to launch struggle for creating the South Punjab province and expediting grant of basic rights to Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). He also promised to reverse Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) measures taken in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bilawal Bhutto said the incomplete mission of Benazir Bhutto would be completed by introducing comprehensive reforms throughout the country.

He vowed to promote mutual harmony among state institutions for strengthening democracy, adding that the PPP would strive for reducing cost of doing business and providing business friendly environment to investors.

The chairman PPP claimed that the previous government of PML-N had isolated the country from comity of nations.

Despite offering numerous sacrifices, no country was inclined to recognize Pakistan’s unmatched sacrifices, he said.

The PML-N government had taken record debts while trade deficit was also set a record in the last five years. On the contrary, the country’s exports were at the highest level during the PPP era, he claimed.

The country’s economy was now in ruins, he said and added, there was a plethora of resolvable issues.

Every institution had suffered deterioration during the PML-N’s era. The previous government had annihilated institutions.

Bilawal Bhutto said due to policies of PML-N, 150 textile units had been closed, PPP was planning to make available DAP price at Rs 1,700 per bag and Urea at Rs 500 per bag.

He observed the country worked without a foreign minister for four years. The parliament remained silent and did not raise voice against annihilation of institutions, he added.

“We will have to evolve solution of core Kashmir issue. PPP would adopt proactive approach to highlight Indian atrocities in Indian held Kashmir. The circular debt has crossed $1000 billion mark. Despite the lowest international price of petroleum products, PML-N did not provide relief to the people,“ he added.

The PPP leader pledged to end ban on students and trade unions in the country.

Earlier former president Asif Ali Zardari said his party’s government not only strived hard for strengthening democracy and enhancing prestige of the parliament during its last era, but also executed developmental work. However, the party did not publicize its work, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto alleged the country’s economic situation was unstable, intolerable and unsustainable and claimed PPP would introduce reforms to rectify the faults.

He claimed short sighted quick fixes aimed at the welfare of a tiny elite had compromised the lives of the poor and most vulnerable, denying them economic justice and at the same time it compromised country’s economic sovereignty.

He claimed many measures of PPP had been subverted by PML-N government and the momentum for further reforms had been stalled. The institutions of accountability were subverted, he added.

Bilawal said a secure home remained a distant dream for millions, who lived in shanty towns without water or municipal services. Education had been made increasingly expensive and of questionable quality, he added.

PPP, he said, felt that it was responsibility of the government to protect its citizens not only from foreign aggression and internal violence, but also from poverty, hunger, malnutrition, disease, unemployment and hazardous work and environmental conditions.

He claimed Pakistan was institutionally paralysed due to discontinuation of democratic reforms introduced by the PPP during its previous era. He said PPP had empowered the masses through the democratic process, the fight for constitutional government, economic sovereignty, justice for hard working women and men, women’s empowerment or social protections for the weak and vulnerable.

The PPP, he claimed, introduced a number of revolutionary measures including 18th constitutional amendment, 7th National Finance Commission Award, the Gilgit Baltistan Empowerment Order and the initiation of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Vowing second generation reforms, Bilawal said PPP would rebuild the country and reclaim Pakistan’s place in the world. The PPP would free children from the fear of hunger, thirst and helplessness, to open opportunities for all the children, to secure rights and peace, to make government accountable, to reclaim Pakistan’s rightful place in the world and ensuring open opportunities for people, specially youth, he claimed.

He said PPP reaffirms its commitment of protecting the vulnerable from hunger and food insecurity.

PPP after assuming power would establish Bhook Mitao Programme (Hunger Eradication Programme) to directly address the needs of the food insecurity.