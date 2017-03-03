Best security arrangements made for PSL final: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, March 3 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif said on Friday that peaceful environment would be ensured

during the final match of PSL and for this purpose, best security arrangements had been put in place.

The Chief Minister expressed these remarks during a meeting with Deputy Chief of Mission of US Embassy, Jonathan Pratt who called him on here.

In the meeting, matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral ties and enhancement of cooperation in various sectors were also discussed.

US embassy chief of mission praised the decision to hold the final match of PSL in Lahore and called it the best step.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that final match of PSL was the mega event and decision to hold it in Lahore was taken after consulting all institutions.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistani nation had strong determination to eliminate terrorism and holding of final match of PSL was a strong message to terrorists that there was no room for extremist mindset in Pakistan.

He said the nation had given unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said multidimensional bilateral ties existed between Pakistan and USA, and it was hoped that these relations would strengthen in future.

The CM said: “We are determined to make Pakistan a welfare state in line with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam.”

US Consul General in Lahore Yuriy Fedkiw was also present on the occasion.