Begum Mahmooda Mamnoon Hussain attends UK-APWA Re-Union at the Pakistan High Commission, London

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): The First Lady, Begum Mahmooda Mamnoon

Hussain attended the UK-All Pakistan Women Association (APWA), reception as Chief Guest at the Pakistan High Commission London on Monday.

According to Pakistan High Commission, London, she was invited by Begum High Commissioner, Sadaf Abbas, who was also Patron UK-APWA. The event was held for the Re-Union of UK-APWA Executive Committee.

On her arrival at the High Commission, the First Lady was received by

Syed Ibne Abbas, the High Commissioner and his wife.

In her remarks on the occasion, the First Lady dwelt upon the historical

moments of the creation of Pakistan and narrated the challenges that the newly-born state faced successfully.

She said creation of APWA was a manifestation of our determination to

make this country great. The First Lady paid glowing tribute to the vision and foresight of Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan, who founded APWA, to organize and empower the women of Pakistan.

The First Lady appreciated the efforts of the APWA in uplifting the

status of women in the society. Commending the Re-Union, she hoped that UK-APWA would put more efforts in the welfare of the Pakistani women. The First Lady shared with the attendees that Pakistan has changed a lot and women are excelling in every walk of life.

On this occasion, the First Lady congratulated the Pakistan High

Commission, London on organizing an elaborate series of events to celebrate the 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan.

In her welcome address, Begum High Commissioner thanked the First Lady for gracing the occasion. She stated that APWA, over the years has moved from strength to strength and its work towards women empowerment was ‘outstanding and brilliant’.

Sadaf Abbas termed the Pakistani women role model and emphasized on the need to celebrate their achievements. She also briefed the First Lady about Pakistan High Commission’s calendar of events to celebrate the 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan during the year 2017.

Chairperson UK-APWA, Nasim Khan gave an overview of the activities and functions of the organization. She thanked all the trustees and members of UK-APWA for their contribution towards making the organization more effective. Ms Khan also introduced the new structure of APWA together with its office bearers. She appreciated the continued support to the organization from the High Commission. Some members of the Executive Committee also spoke on the occasion.