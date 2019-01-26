Begum Alvi lauds functioning of PBM

KARACHI, Jan 26(APP):First Lady Begum Samina Alvi Saturday appreciated functioning of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements at its centers.

She expressed her views during a visit to the PBM where she also attended a seminar, a press release said.

PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi apprised the First Lady about the issues faced by the PBM and the disabled people.

Addressing the seminar, Begum Alvi said she had also visited Sweet Home and SoS in Islamabad.