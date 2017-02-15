Barjees urges UN to play role for resolving Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and
Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Barjees Ahmed Tahir Wednesday urged the United Nations to play role for resolving the Kashmir issue.
He said UN should play role for addressing the longstanding
issue of Kashmir otherwise it would lost its credibility and India
was fully trying to damage the importance of this forum.
Talking to PTV, he said Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir was a
legal and constitutional.
He said that Pakistan was a peace loving nation and did not want
war with any country as war itself a problem rather than
solution.
He said that India was continuously violating the Line of Control
and international laws in Occupied Kashmir.
Peace in South Asia was linked to resolution of Kashmir
issue, Barjees said adding that Pakistan had always supported Kashmir cause at every national and international fora diplomatically, politically
and morally and it would continue to do so till the independence
of Kashmir.
India is not sincere in resolving the lingering Kashmir
issue. Pakistan wanted to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue
process but India was showing reluctance in this regard, he added.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had
strongly raised the issue and voice of Kashmiri people at all
international forums including United Nations General Assembly
(UNGA).
He said Kashmiris had rendered supreme sacrifices for the freedom
movement as they wanted to liberate the territory from Indian Occupation at any cost.
He strongly condemned Indian atrocities and barbarism on innocent
Kashmiris.
Kashmir freedom movement had entered into a new phase after martyrdom of Burhan Wani.
To a question, he said China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) would usher in an era of development and progress in
Azad Jammu and Kashmir, adding AJK was rich in natural
resources.
The Minister said that the prime minister of Pakistan was
taking keen interest in the development and progress of the
region.
