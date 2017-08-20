Bannon vows to wage war against President Trump’s opponents

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (APP): US President Donald Trump’s
Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon said in his first public
remarks since his ouster from the White House on Friday
that he will be ‘going to war’ for Trump.
“If there’s any confusion out there, let me clear
it up: I’m leaving the White House and going to war for
Trump against his opponents — on capitol hill, in the
media, and in corporate America,” Bannon said Saturday
in an interview hours after his departure was announced
by the administration.
