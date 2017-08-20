Bannon vows to wage war against President Trump’s opponents

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (APP): US President Donald Trump’s

Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon said in his first public

remarks since his ouster from the White House on Friday

that he will be ‘going to war’ for Trump.

“If there’s any confusion out there, let me clear

it up: I’m leaving the White House and going to war for

Trump against his opponents — on capitol hill, in the

media, and in corporate America,” Bannon said Saturday

in an interview hours after his departure was announced

by the administration.