Balochistan’s development government’s top priority: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said that the development of Balochistan was the top priority of the PML (N) government headed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as he believed that the development of the province was inextricably linked to

the development of the entire country.

She was speaking at a dinner that she hosted for journalists

from Balochistan.

Dilating on the prospective benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) she said that the project was not only important for Pakistan, but for the entire region due to its transformational potential. The backward regions

of Pakistan, particularly Balochistan would be its biggest

beneficiary, she added.

The project she said would create linkages and connectivity between South Asia, Central Asia and Middle East and Balochistan would play the role of an economic bridge. Consequently the economic and social profile of the

province would undergo enormous positive changes, ushering in an era of prosperity and harmony.

She said the federal government was fully committed for uplift of Balochistan in collaboration with the provincial government.

The Minister underlined the need for taking full benefit of the

CPEC for achieving sustainable national development and prosperity.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said people of Balochistan were hardworking and patriot Pakistanis, adding that they played their active role from Pakistan Movement to the creation of Pakistan.

The minister assured that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government would extend all possible cooperation to journalist community of Balochistan in performing their professional duties.